India building dams to use water as weapon: Rana Sanaullh

ISLAMABAD: Rana Sanaullah has said that India has weaponized water and building five dams on Chenab that will be completed by 2030.

Speaking at the floor of the Senate, prime minister’s political adviser said that with these dams India could stop the river water to Pakistan for 60 to 90 days whenever it intends. “They will stop the water when we will be required”.

“When we will not be required water, they will release it suddenly to create a flooding situation”, Rana Sanaullah said. “India is using the water is weapon,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah said that the government has taken serious note of the matter, “We are raising this issue at every global forum”.

“We can counter India by building reservoirs on our side of Chenab,” he said. “If India discharges more water, we will collect it in our reservoirs for the future use,” PML-N senator said.

“There are four to five places that are suitable for building reservoirs on Chenab,” Rana Sanaullah said.

He also said that all provinces have to take a joint decision over the water issue. “We have needed to meet to take a common stance in view of the future situation and to counter the Indian conspiracy,” he opined.

He said the matter has been brought to the notice of the president, who has urged for discussions over the matter. “The president has also asked for looking into the reservations of Sindh over the water issue,” he added.