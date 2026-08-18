India close on victory in first Test against Sri Lanka

India took a big step towards victory in the first Test in Galle on Tuesday after their bowlers reduced Sri Lanka, chasing a daunting 372 to win, to 84-4 on day four.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar took two wickets to rattle Sri Lanka’s top-order on a pitch offering big turn.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 193 at tea after Rishabh Pant top-scored with 66 and became the fastest player to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket.

Sri Lanka then slipped to 47-4 before skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, unbeaten on 31, and Sonal Dinusha, 25 not out, put on a stubborn stand to steer their team to stumps.

Opener Nishan Madushka Fernando was the first to go in the chase, top-edging a hook off Mohammed Siraj straight to fine leg to be dismissed for six.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara endured a forgettable debut after coming in as a concussion substitute for veteran Dinesh Chandimal, who hurt himself while fielding when he hit his head on the ground and was ruled out of the rest of the match.

Sooriyabandara was trapped lbw by Suthar for a golden duck.

Prasidh Krishna then had Kamindu Mendis caught at the first slip for two.

De Silva survived being caught at slip off a no ball by Ravindra Jadeja when he was on seven.

But Lahiru Udara fell to Suthar after close-in fielder Dhruv Jurel took a low catch, which the TV umpire gave out after several replays.

The Sri Lankan camp were disappointed with the decision, as the ball looked to have hit the turf before settling into Jurel’s hands.

De Silva and first-innings centurion Dinusha then took Sri Lanka to safety without further drama but the hosts have more than 90 overs ahead of them to draw or win the match.

Weather though could come to Sri Lanka’s rescue, with rain again predicted on the fifth day of a weather-hit match.

Sri Lanka earlier struck regular blows in India’s second innings, but Pant kept his team in a strong position with an excellent knock including eight fours and two sixes.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman became the fastest player to 100 sixes, reaching the mark in 89 Test innings, surpassing Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (130 innings).

Devdutt Padikkal, who scored an outstanding 167 in the first innings, looked solid again for his 44 after he arrived at crease in the first over when Yashasvi Jaiswal went for a duck.

Sri Lanka seamer Asitha Fernando stood out with figures of 4-31.