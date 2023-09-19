India could be the most dangerous side in the World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar

The Indian Cricket team won their eighth Asia Cup title by annihilating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The men in blue bowled out Sri Lanka for only 50 runs in an Asia Cup 2023 final and easily chased the total within 7 overs.

Following their domination in Asia Cup 2023, the former Pakistani fast bowler – Shoaib Akhtar – commended the Indian team captain – Rohit Sharma – for his crucial decision-making skills.

Shoaib Akhtar in his YouTube channel expressed that, “Rohit Sharma has improved his captaincy and the team management have been making good decisions.”

He expressed stunned by the Indian performance in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, stated that, “I did not imagine India beating Sri Lanka in this manner.”

“After this victor India will emerge as a more dangerous side in the World Cup 2023,” the former Pakistani speedster predicted.

The Rawalpindi Express also lauded Mohammad Siraj for his impressive bowling against Sri Lankan batting order taking six-wicket haul.