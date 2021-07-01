India: Covid-19 survivor asked to collect his death certificate

MUMBAI: A man was left shocked when he received a telephone call from the local civic body asking him to collect his death certificate in India’s Maharashtra.

According to the details, Chandrashekhar Desai, a resident of Manpada in Thane, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in August 2020 and later, he defeated the virus after being treated at his house.

He had received calls during his quarantine period from local authorities enquiring about his health.

On Tuesday, Desai received a telephone call from a woman who worked for the health department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), which left him stunned.

Talking to local media, the Covid-19 survivor said, “She told me that the TMC wanted to issue the death certificate of one Chandrashekhar Desai. When I told her that she was speaking to Chandrashekhar Desai she was surprised and asked if anyone else in the family had died or been infected to covid.” The woman then hung up, he added.