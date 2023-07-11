India discharges water in Sutlej River: NDMA

LAHORE: India has discharged 2,08,597 cusecs water from Harike and 1,10,568 cusecs from Ferozepur in River Sutlej, citing relief commissioner ARY News reported on Tuesday.

National Disaster Management Authority has said that the floodwater released in Sutlej from Harike will enter in Ganda Singhwala in Kasur district in next 24 hours. “The low flood flow from India is expected to reach within next six hours”, NDMA spokesperson said.

The water from Harike will reach at Sulemanki Headworks in the next thirty-six to forty-eight hours. This will cause inundation in low lying areas and villages, flooding of crops along River Sutlej and overtopping of roads.

Relief official Nabeel Javed has directed all concerned commissioners and deputy commissioners of districts adjacent to Sutlej River to finalize relief arrangements on emergency basis.

“Safety of life and property should be foremost priority,” relief commissioner stressed.

Concerned departments should keep the PDMA aware with current situation and disaster teams of Rescue 1122 should be kept high alert, relief commissioner Punjab said.

He urged for availability of machinery and other equipment for the disaster response force. “Sufficient stock of petrol and diesel should be arranged for any rescue operation,” relief official said.

He also stressed for availability of food, clean drinking water and other necessities at flood relief camps and sufficient stock of medicines at medical camps.

Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed also directed for ensuring security of food stocks in low-lying areas.

The National Disaster Management Authority is sharing regular updates with Disaster Management responders for taking necessary precautionary measures and they have been directed to move people or at-risk communities from low lying areas and place flood fighting equipment and machinery.