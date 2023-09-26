Congress takes jibe at India PM Modi, BJP with hilarious qawwali

India is gearing up for the 2024 general elections and political parties are campaigning for victory in full flow. Opposition party Indian National Congress continued its tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through a qawwali on the economic condition under his tenure.

They released the song ‘Watan Ko Loot Liya Milke Bhajpa’ on the social media application X, formerly known as Twitter. In the melody, they took jibe at Narendra Modi’s relationship with renowned industrialist Gautam Adani.

Congress had always accused Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani of looting the country together.

It showed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raising the issue of INR20,000 thousand crores. It is pertinent to mention that he has accused that thousands the Indian government had investing millions in the Adani Group through shell companies.

They also hit out at the government for switching off the microphone of parliamentarians who questioned the policies of the ruling party in the music video.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2024 Indian elections are scheduled to be contested between April and May of next year to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

