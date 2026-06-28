India eliminated from Women's T20 World Cup

Australia knocked India out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a 6-wicket victory at Lord’s on June 28, booking a semi-final against the West Indies.

India won the toss and batted first, posting 170/4 in 20 overs. India’s batting was led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who finished unbeaten on 56 off 27 balls and hit three sixes in the final over to lift the total.

Smriti Mandhana made 38 from 37 deliveries, while Shafali Verma chipped in with 34 off 26 and Jemimah Rodrigues added 34 from 28. For Australia, Sophie Molineux was the most effective bowler, picking up 2 wickets.

Australia chased it down in 19 overs at 172/4. Ellyse Perry made 56 off 38 with 8 fours and Ashleigh Gardner finished 53 off 29* with 3 fours and 3 sixes. Georgia Wareham hit the winning boundary to seal it with an over to spare.

How India Were Eliminated

India needed a win to qualify for the semi-finals on Net Run Rate. The loss leaves them 3rd in Group A with 6 points, while South Africa join Australia in the last four.

India’s innings was hurt by too many dot balls from Mandhana, Verma and Rodrigues. Only Harmanpreet’s late surge pushed them to 170.

Australia lost early wickets — Voll 4, Mooney 22, Litchfield 24 — but Perry and Gardner’s 100-run stand took control.

What’s Next: Semi-Finals Line-Up

With the result, Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies are the semi-finalists. Australia will now face West Indies in the knockout stage.