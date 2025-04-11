India emerges as key hub for iPhone production: Trump Tariffs’ impact

India has emerged as a critical hub for iPhone production, driven by Apple’s strategy to diversify its supply chain and mitigate the impact of high Trump tariffs imposed.

The tech giant has ramped up production in India, exporting approximately 600 tons of iPhones, equivalent to 1.5 million devices, to the United States via chartered cargo flights.

The move comes as Apple seeks to reduce its reliance on China, where a 125% tariff on imports has significantly increased costs.

In contrast, imports from India face a much lower tariff of 26%, which is currently suspended, leaving only a 10% baseline tariff in effect. This shift underscores India’s growing importance in Apple’s iPhone Production strategy.

According to Bloomberg, India’s Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that iPhone exports from India exceeded $17.4 billion in the last fiscal year.

Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan estimates that Apple is set to produce nearly 25 million iPhones in India.

Since March, six cargo flights, each with a capacity of 100 tons, have transported iPhones from India to the U.S., with one flight coinciding with the implementation of new tariffs.

Counterpoint Research estimates that one-fifth of all iPhones imported into the U.S. now originate from India, highlighting the country’s pivotal role in Apple’s supply chain.

Apple’s iPhone Production facilities in Vietnam also play a part in mitigating the immediate effects of the 125% tariff on Chinese imports.

The suspension of a 46% tariff on Vietnamese imports further aids Apple’s efforts to diversify its manufacturing base.

With annual global sales exceeding 220 million iPhones, Apple’s strategic shift to India and Vietnam reflects its commitment to navigating geopolitical challenges while maintaining its market dominance.

