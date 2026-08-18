India extend lead to 294 in first Sri Lanka Test

India tightened their grip on the first Test against Sri Lanka, reaching 116-4 at lunch to extend their lead to 294 runs on day four in Galle on Tuesday.

With six wickets in hand on a pitch increasingly assisting spin with turn and bounce, the tourists are strongly placed to force a result and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

At lunch Rishabh Pant was batting on 21 off 22 balls with a four and six, alongside Dhruv Jurel, who was on five.

Devdutt Padikkal, who posted a maiden hundred in the first innings, walked in to bat in the first over of the second innings after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a third-ball duck.

Padikkal, 26, impressed again during his 44-run knock before being dismissed minutes before the lunch break.

Together with K.L. Rahul, Padikkal added 65 runs for the second wicket before Prabath Jayasuriya provided the breakthrough by dismissing Rahul for 35.

The left-arm spinner also sent back Indian captain Shubman Gill (8) when he was trapped leg before wicket.

Dinesh Chandimal hurt himself while fielding when his head hit the ground.

He was examined by the physiotherapist before being taken to hospital for precautionary scans.