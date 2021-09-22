‘Fake emails from India behind cancellation New Zealand’s Pakistan tour’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said fake emails from India behind the cancellation of New Zealand’s Pakistan tour, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Disclosing the facts behind NZ calling off the Pakistan tour, Fawad Chaudhry flanked by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan is facing fifth-generation warfare and tweets were posted from India to harm the revival of international cricket in the country.

Fawad said the news regarding the cancellation of Pakistan’s tour by NZ was received minutes before the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the SCO Sumit in Dushanbe.

After completing the speech, PM Khan contacted his NZ counterpart to discuss the issue, but he was informed that NZ is calling off the tour, Fawad said.

On August 19, a post was shared from a fake account named after Ehsanullah Eshan about the possible attack on Kiwis team, if they visit Pakistan.

“Abhinandan Mishra wrote an article in the UK newspaper by making the fake post as a base,” the minister added.

Furthermore, the wife of Martin Guptill received an email about an assassination attempt on his husband, if he continue to visit Pakistan.

Read more: Sheikh Rasheed terms cancellation of NZ cricket team’s tour as conspiracy

The email id used to send a threat to Guptill’s wife was made on August 24 at 1.05 am and the email was sent on the same day.

He said 13 fake IDs were made to sabotage the NZ tour and the device on which the IDs were made is registered in India.

Fawad announced that Pakistan is contacting Interpol on fake email IDs and threat alerts.

After reviewing all the threats and issues, our security agencies declared them as fake, Fawad maintained.

Regretting the decision of NZ to call off the tour, the information said the Kiwis should have shared the nature of the threats before canceling the tour.

“The team called off the tour on the fake threat alerts.”

Responding to a query about ECB calling off its scheduled tour, the minister said the UK’s advisory for Pakistan is unchanged then how come ECB suspended the tour?

PTV sports has been asked to analyze the losses that occurred due to the cancelation of England’s tour and later we will sue the ECB, Fawad said.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the visiting team was provided foolproof security and given assurance on each matter.

He said India is crying over the closure of its 66 camps in the neighbouring country. Rasheed vowed that Pakistan cannot be isolated with such tactics, Inshallah international cricket will be back soon in the country.

About the upcoming tour of Australia to Pakistan, the ministers said fake emails will also be sent to the Kangaroos to harm the upcoming tour.