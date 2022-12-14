India has become a rogue state, says Hina Rabbani Khar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of the State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said on Wednesday that Pakistan would raise the issue of Indian-sponsored terrorism activities at international forums including the United Nations (UN), ARY News reported.

“No country has used terrorism better for their benefit than India,” she said while addressing a press conference to share details regarding a dossier containing “evidence of India’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan”.

Hina Rabbani said that Pakistan will “relentlessly” pursue the matter of Indian involvement in Lahore’s Johar Town blast that killed three people and injured 22 others in June last year.

“UN, FATF responsible for holding India accountable”, said Khar, adding that India has blocked the listing of 4 individuals at the UNSC. MOS also shared the names of four Indian nationals the listing of whose names were blocked, namely Govinda Patnaik, Parthas Arti, Rajesh Kumar and Mr Dumgara.

Hina Rabbani Khar further highlighted that India continued to operate as a “rogue state”.

Khar said that the Lahore incident is a test case for the credibility and integrity of international counter-terrorism and counter-financing of terrorism regimes. She further said that India has a constant role in destabilizing neighboring countries and weakening their economies to pursue their hegemonic designs in the region.

Her presser comes a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that undeniable proof of India’s involvement was found in the investigation of the Johar Town blast that took place in Lahore in June 2021.

He disclosed that Interpol issued red warrants for three RAW agents named Sanjay Kumar Tewari, Waseem Haider Khan, and Ajmal. He is also confident in getting red warrants for the rest of the terrorists involved in the bomb explosion.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the four suspects in the 2021 Johar Town bomb blast had been given death sentences on three counts.

