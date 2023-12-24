“It was a disappointment but…” Rahul Dravid on World Cup heartbreak

The head coach of the Indian team Rahul Dravid said that India has moved on from World Cup 2023 heartbreak and focused on test series against South Africa.

The Indian team was heartbroken after the humiliating six-wicket defeat to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Talking to the reporters, Rahul Dravid stressed the importance of moving on from disappointments, saying that athletes are trained from a very young age to put behind setbacks and focus on the next opportunity.

He said “It was a disappointment but you have to move on in international cricket with a series coming up which will all add up in the end to trying to qualify for another ICC event in 2025. There’s not enough time to stay down. You got to pick yourself up and I think we have done that really well. I think the spirit in the camp has been superb. All the guys that have come in are really excited to play this series.”

It is important to note here that India have never won a Test series in South Africa. In the tour of 2021-22, which was also Rahul Dravid’s first overseas fixture as head coach, India won the first Test but lost the last two Tests go down 2-1 under Kohli’s captaincy.

Indian team is touring South Africa for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The first test to kick off on December 26 (Tuesday).