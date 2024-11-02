India knocked out of Hong Kong Sixes after UAE defeat 

In a thrilling match, India lost to the UAE by just one run, ending their hopes of winning the title. Despite a valiant effort from captain Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny, India fell short of the UAE’s total of 130.

The UAE got off to a flying start, with Khalid Shah and Muhammad Zuhaib adding 58 runs in just two overs. Zahoor Khan then took the team to 130 with a quickfire 37 off 11 balls.

In response, India promoted Manoj Tiwary to open alongside Bharat Chipli, but Chipli was out for 20 in the first over.

Uthappa then took charge, smashing 43 off 10 balls, but his partner Kedar Jadhav struggled to get going. Binny took over from Uthappa and hit four consecutive sixes to bring India close, but was run out in the final ball, leaving India one short of the target.

With this loss, India is out of the title race but will play at least two more matches in the “Bowl” competition, featuring the four third-placed teams from each group.

READ: Pakistan thrash India in Hong Kong Sixes match

In the earlier encounter, Pakistan defeated India in the Hong Kong Sixes clash at Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground on Friday.

Asif Ali, Akhlaq Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf played important roles to down arch-rivals India while chasing down the 120-run target without losing a wicket.

With the victory against India, Pakistan qualified for the quarter-finals after topping Group C.

Asif Ali played a whirlwind knock of 55 runs from 14 balls, which featured two fours and seven sixes. His opening partner Mohammad Akhlaq struck 40 off 12 with the help of three fours and four sixes.