Pakistan thrash India in Hong Kong Sixes match

Pakistan defeated India in the Hong Kong Sixes clash at Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground on Friday.

Asif Ali, Akhlaq Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf played important roles to down arch-rivals India while chasing down the 120-run target without losing a wicket.

With the victory against India, Pakistan has qualified for the quarter-finals after topping Group C.

Asif Ali played a whirlwind knock of 55 runs from 14 balls, which featured two fours and seven sixes. His opening partner Mohammad Akhlaq struck 40 off 12 with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 13 runs after setting a target of 129.

Asif Ali and Mohammad Akhlaq both scored half-centuries to help Pakistan post an imposing total without losing a wicket. Akhlaq smashed 52 off 15 with six maximums, while Asif struck 50 off 14, laced with seven sixes.

While defending 128, Pakistan bundled UAE for 115 as Asif Ali and Aamir Yamin took two wickets each.

Pakistan since the inception of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes in 1993 have won the tournament four times, while it has remained runners-up of the event five times, which includes qualifying for the final of the last edition held in 2017.