India likely to receive Asia Cup Trophy in November ceremony

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially written to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, seeking the handover of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy nearly a month after the conclusion of the tournament, sources confirmed.

According to insiders, the ACC has responded to the Indian board’s request and proposed that the trophy presentation take place in Dubai during the first week of November.

“If you want the trophy, we can hold a ceremony where you can receive it,” the ACC reportedly told the BCCI.

The unusual situation stems from India’s decision not to collect their winners’ medals and trophy following their triumph in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan on September 29 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The stand-off reportedly began after members of the Indian team declined to accept the silverware from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

Despite India’s stance, the ACC has maintained its position, with sources suggesting that President Naqvi is unwilling to make any exceptions or alter standard presentation protocols.

India had defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final, chasing down a 147-run target in 19.4 overs after bowling out the Men in Green for 146 runs in 19.1 overs.