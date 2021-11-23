‘India made a mockery of itself by honouring Abhinandan’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected the “entirely baseless” Indian claims that a Pakistani F-16 was shot down by Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman before he was captured by authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in February 2019.

“The citation of the award to the downed Indian pilot is a classic case of Indian fabrications and pure fantasy to appease domestic audience and hide the embarrassment,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said international experts and US officials have already confirmed that no Pakistani F-16 was shot down on that day, after taking stock of the F-16 aircraft.

“India’s insistence on propagating a lie that has been thoroughly exposed is ludicrous and nonsensical,” the spokesperson said, adding granting military honours for imaginary feats of gallantry is contrary to every norm of military conduct.

“By giving such award, also as an after thought, India has only made a mockery of itself.” he opined.

In a daring daylight action, the statement recalled that two Indian aircraft were shot down by Pakistan Air Force on February 27, 2019. One of the Indian Mig-21 Bison aircraft fell down in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The pilot who ejected was captured by Pakistan and later released as a goodwill gesture. His return to India was testimony of Pakistan’s desire for peace despite India’s hostility and ill-conceived aggressive action.

Another Indian aircraft SU 30 shot down by Pakistan Air Force fell on the other side of LOC. On the same day, in panic, Indian military shot down its own MI 17 helicopter near Srinagar which initially denied, was accepted later on. Indian Air Force was completely outplayed on that day.

The spokesperson said it is obvious that India’s farcical story has no credibility whatsoever before the international community. On its part, Pakistan stands as ready and resolute to thwart any hostile designs as it was in February 2019, he maintained.

He said India would do well to learn a lesson from its botched attempt to violate Pakistan’s sovereignty and refrain from any misadventure in future.

