India man chops partner’s body, boils them in pressure cooker

A man was arrested for killing a woman, chopping the body into pieces and boiling them in a pressure cooker in India.

According to an Indian news agency, 56-year-old Manoj Sane was taken into custody for murdering Saraswati Vaidya. They were in a relationship for three years.

Police came to know about the gruesome murder when the neighbours complained about an unpleasant smell coming from their apartment on the seventh floor of a building in Geeta Nagar.

The cops told the media that the suspect chopped the body into 20 pieces before boiling and putting them into plastic bags.

It is pertinent to mention that murders of such gruesome nature happen out of severe hatred. The criminals also use such methods to avoid getting caught by law enforcers.

A Faisalabad man allegedly stabbed his wife to death, chopped her body and dumped the pieces in Saim Nullah of Faisalabad over a property dispute.

According to police, the incident occurred in Faisalabad’s Chak-61 village when the husband with help of his friend killed his wife after she denied transferring her property to him. The culprits flee the scene after the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Fauzia.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused Shahid for killing his wife and police have started a search operation for the arrest of two nominated suspects.