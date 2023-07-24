India media upset after Pakistan wins Emerging Asia Cup

Indian commentators suggested a “best of three” final format after Pakistan Shaheens beat India A to win the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final.

A commentator said the format will allow teams to make a comeback during an intense ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final, which saw Shaheens triumph by 128 runs over their arch-rivals.

“Every time, there should be a best of three final, he said. “So that teams have a chance to make a comeback.” His fellow commentator said there was no harm in it.

Tayyab Tahir’s amazing 108 & Sufiyan Muqeem’s 3 wickets powered Pakistan ‘A’ to a big win against India ‘A’ in the finals of #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup! Pakistan ‘A’ posted a total of 352. In reply, the India could only manage 224, but it was a valiant effort nonetheless! #ACC pic.twitter.com/ygesEuKHgT — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) July 23, 2023

It is not the first time that the idea of “best of three” finals has been suggested by Indian cricketing fraternity. Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma had called for three finals after losing the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final to Australia.

Moreover, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri and ex-captain Virat Kohli had advocated best of three final format after losing the inaugural World Test Championship final to New Zealand in 2022.