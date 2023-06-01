31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 1, 2023
India must reassure world safety of its nuclear program: MOFA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan asked India to explain and reassure the world about its command and control mechanisms about the safety of its nuclear program, its nuclear weapons and its missile delivery system ARY News reported quoting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

According MoFA press release, that Pakistan have asked India to first of all share the findings of its internal investigations of this dangerous incident that endangered the lives and that endangered peace in the region.

The foreign office spokesperson further stated that they have also asked India to agree to a joint investigation to understand the circumstances under which this incident took place.

Pakistan have also called upon the international community to hold India to account on this very dangerous incident. India must explain and reassure the world about its command and control mechanisms about the safety of its nuclear program, its nuclear weapons and its missile delivery system , and he world need to realize importance of hthe nuclueae

