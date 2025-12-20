India name T20 World Cup squad without star batter

Defending champions India have announced their ICC T20 World Cup squad with key figure Subman Gill missing the final 15.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Men in Blue as they seek to become the first side to win back-to-back ICC Men’s T20 World Cups.

The same squad will feature in the upcoming the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

India are the defending champions, having beaten South Africa in the final of the 2024 edition.

Axar Patel is named as Yadav ‘s deputy in the absence of star batter Shubman Gill, who looked out of touch in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.