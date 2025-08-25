India releases excess water without following Indus Water Treaty protocols

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed concern over India’s recent release of excess water into Pakistani rivers without following the established procedures under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), ARY News reported.

According to official sources, India released a significant quantity of water downstream without prior notification through the Indus Water Commission, the designated bilateral mechanism for communication under the IWT.

Instead, the information was relayed via diplomatic channels, which do not fulfill the procedural requirements of the treaty.

It is noteworthy that India had previously announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Despite this, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad notified Pakistani authorities of the potential flood threat.

Sources further stated that New Delhi made the official contact on the morning of August 24 at 10:00 AM, providing Pakistan with advance warning of a possible flood situation.

Read more: Pakistan lauds supplemental award by Court of Arbitration in Indus Waters matter

Earlier this year, in April, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and ordered all Pakistani nationals residing in India to leave the country within 48 hours.

During a press conference, the Indian External Affairs Minister also announced the closure of the Attari and Wagah border crossings.

He stated that Pakistani citizens would no longer be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme.

Pakistan also approached the Court of Arbitration in 2016 against New Delhi’s illegal construction of water reservoirs on the western rivers. India requested the Arbitration Court for the appointment of a neutral expert.