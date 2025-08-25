India ‘alerts’ Pakistan of potential major flood under IWT

Under the framework of the Indus Waters Treaty, India has formally contacted Pakistan regarding a potential major flood risk, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting official sources.

According to government sources, India reached out to Pakistan concerning flood-related developments in accordance with the treaty. New Delhi specifically warned Islamabad about the possibility of severe flooding in the Tawi River near Jammu.

It is noteworthy that India had previously announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Despite this, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad notified Pakistani authorities of the potential flood threat.

Sources further stated that New Delhi made the official contact on the morning of August 24 at 10:00 AM, providing Pakistan with advance warning of a possible flood situation.

Earlier this year, in April, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and ordered all Pakistani nationals residing in India to leave the country within 48 hours.

During a press conference, the Indian External Affairs Minister also announced the closure of the Attari and Wagah border crossings.

He stated that Pakistani citizens would no longer be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme.

Pakistan also approached the Court of Arbitration in 2016 against New Delhi’s illegal construction of water reservoirs on the western rivers. India requested the Arbitration Court for the appointment of a neutral expert.