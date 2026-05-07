Ask any Pakistani where they were on the night of 6-7 May 2025, and they will tell you. They remember. Parents who stayed up watching the news. Young men and women who refreshed their phones with trembling hands. Mothers who prayed in the dark. Because something was happening in our skies that night, something that would take its rightful place in the history of this nation forever. India had come with arrogance. It had come with its Rafales and its rehearsed narrative, a campaign built on the cold, calculated lie of Pahalgam, designed to break Pakistan before the sun rose. It did not break us. Our pilots rose to meet them. Our Air Force, our sons and daughters in uniform, turned India’s aggression into one of the most consequential military reversals of the 21st century. We gave it a name worthy of what it was. Marka-e-Haq. The Battle of Truth. And truth, on that night, flew with green and white wings.

How it began: India’s false flag at Pahalgam

On 22 April 2025, twenty-six civilians were killed near Pahalgam in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The blood had barely dried when India’s government was already on television, already calling press conferences, already naming Pakistan as the culprit. No evidence was produced. None was offered. None, it seemed, was considered necessary. This was not the first time. Those who have watched this region closely know this script by heart. Uri in 2016. Pulwama in 2019. And now Pahalgam in 2025. Three attacks. Three instant accusations. Three moments that each arrived, with almost suspicious convenience, precisely when India’s government needed a reason to escalate against Pakistan. These were not random acts of violence. They were carefully engineered pretexts, planned and manufactured to wage war against Pakistan, to destabilise the region, and to provide New Delhi with political cover for military aggression under the banner of counter-terrorism. What made Pahalgam different was the speed with which the world unravelled India’s narrative. Pakistan’s measured, evidence-backed rebuttals and the glaring contradictions within India’s own account dismantled the false flag drama before global audiences. The aggressor had not merely miscalculated militarily. It had humiliated itself diplomatically before the first sortie was flown.

The night that changed everything

I have covered this region’s conflicts for years. I have never witnessed what unfolded on the night of 6th and 7th May 2025. More than 114 aircraft, 72 from the Indian Air Force and 42 from the Pakistan Air Force, were involved in what has since been described as one of the largest beyond-visual-range aerial engagements since the Second World War. Pakistan Air Force executed Multi-Domain Operations unprecedented in scope and novel in the history of aerial warfare. This was not improvisation. This was the dividend of years of relentless modernisation, smart inductions of cutting-edge systems, and the swift operationalisation of niche and disruptive technologies that PAF had been quietly, deliberately building toward.

The adversary had studied Pakistan’s inventory. It had not studied Pakistan’s doctrine. That oversight cost them dearly.

Pakistan’s No. 15 Squadron, the Cobras, operating out of PAF Base Minhas in Kamra, deployed 18 of their 20 J-10C aircraft for the intercept operation. Armed with Chinese-origin PL-15 beyond-visual-range missiles, they executed a kill chain of stunning sophistication. Using Pakistan’s Link-17 data-link system, Pakistani pilots fired from radar-silent positions, with targeting data supplied in real time by Erieye airborne early warning aircraft orbiting safely to the rear. Indian pilots reportedly received no missile-lock warnings until the final seconds. That was by design. As retired RAF Air Marshal Greg Bagwell would later observe: the winner in this engagement was the side that had the best situational awareness. Pakistan had it. India did not.

The losses India could not hide

On the opening night alone, Pakistan claimed the destruction of six Indian fighter jets and one unmanned aerial vehicle, among them three Dassault Rafales, one Su-30MKI, and one MiG-29. For weeks, India denied everything. Then the wreckage began to speak.

The tail section of Rafale EH BS-001, the very first of the 36 Rafales India had procured from France, the flagship of its air force modernisation programme, was found in Akalia Kalan, a village in Bathinda, Punjab, approximately 70 kilometres inside Indian territory. The wreckage of a Mirage 2000 was identified at Wuyan in Pampore. A third crash site was recorded at Akhnoor. PL-15 missile debris was recovered at multiple locations across India, physical confirmation that Pakistan’s beyond-visual-range shots had found their mark.

These were not Pakistani claims anymore. The Chief of Staff of the French Air and Space Force, General Jerome Bellanger, the man whose country built and sold the Rafale, went on record. He had seen the evidence. Three Indian aircraft down. A Rafale. A Mirage 2000. A Russian Sukhoi. Then Reuters reported that a senior US official had assessed with high confidence that Pakistani J-10C jets had downed at least two Indian aircraft, one of them a Rafale. And finally, on 31 May, India’s own Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan stood up and admitted it. Jets had been lost. The country that had spent weeks calling everything Pakistani disinformation was now confirming, through its own mouth, what Pakistan had said from day one.

The shares of Dassault Aviation, maker of the Rafale, fell on the Paris Stock Exchange following confirmation of the loss. Indonesia, which had outstanding Rafale orders, announced it was reconsidering procurement and evaluating China’s J-10C as an alternative. The myth of the Rafale’s invincibility, sold to the world at enormous cost, had been shattered over the skies of Punjab.

This was, by confirmed accounts, the first time in combat history that a French-origin Dassault Rafale had ever been shot down.

Pakistan strikes back: Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

India’s miscalculation deepened on the night of 9-10 May when it struck PAF airbases, crossing a threshold that invited full-scale Pakistani retaliation. What followed was a lesson written not in words, but in precision and fire. In close coordination between PAF and the Pakistan Army, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. The retaliatory strikes, employing PAF air assets alongside Fatah-1 and Fatah-2 short-range ballistic missiles, targeted at least 18 Indian air bases, command and control nodes, two BrahMos storage facilities, two S-400 air defence batteries, field supply depots, brigade headquarters, and intelligence centres. Pakistan’s Navy, standing vigilant across its maritime zones, left India’s much-vaunted carrier group with little appetite for confrontation.

The intensity of these coordinated strikes was such that India, unable to sustain the exchange on terms that could change the outcome, sought a ceasefire through the United States. That ceasefire came at 5:00 p.m. on 10 May 2025. Pakistan had not asked for it. India had.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later recounted that the Army Chief called him in the early hours to report: we are being requested for a ceasefire.

What the world said: the global verdict

The verdict from international analysts was unambiguous, and it came from voices that could not be dismissed.

Writing in The Diplomat, Umair Jamal delivered a conclusion that should have made uncomfortable reading in New Delhi. India had not weakened Pakistan. It had unified it. The political divisions that had defined Pakistan for years quietly dissolved the moment Indian missiles started falling. The military’s standing at home rose sharply. And Pakistan’s decision to respond with measured force rather than panic earned it something India cannot buy, credibility on the world stage. When Washington intervened to broker the ceasefire, Jamal noted, the scales tipped toward Islamabad. India had launched this conflict expecting to come out ahead. It did not.

The Financial Times, noting that both sides claimed victory, concluded that the ceasefire gave Islamabad the diplomatic upper hand, as US intervention effectively bracketed India, the world’s fifth-largest economy, with what New Delhi itself calls a terrorism-backing state.

Manal Fatima of the Atlantic Council observed that the conflict appeared to unify fractured Pakistani political forces domestically and resulted in Pakistan having a diplomatic advantage over India regarding Trump’s involvement in the ceasefire talks.

The Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung reported that Operation Sindoor had appeared to turn into a disaster for India, failing to take out its targets quickly and without detection, with Indian pilots encountering strong resistance and the operation resulting in heavy losses.

Indian analysts themselves acknowledged that the Rafale’s performance gap was less about the platform and more about a lack of real-time networking equivalent to Pakistan’s Chinese-supported systems. The lesson was stark: in modern multi-domain air warfare, situational awareness and networked kill chains outrank hardware prestige every time.

French newspaper Le Monde concluded that the operation had revealed weaknesses in the Indian Air Force, and that PAF’s success had to do with the superior training and combat experience of its pilots, who had been hardened through continuous counter-terrorism air campaigns in the tribal areas, while India’s pilots lacked comparable combat seasoning.

Writing in The Diplomat in December 2025, Umair Jamal reflected that 2025 had turned out to be a turning point for Pakistan, a country that had suddenly found itself mattering again in international affairs, having reclaimed a prominent position on the world stage, sparked by the May clashes that showcased PAF’s capabilities especially in air operations.

The Washington Post said plainly that the result of the conflict was little more than a draw for India, a damning assessment for a country that had launched the aggression expecting a clean, decisive victory. India found itself equated with Pakistan diplomatically, appeared powerless to resolve the conflict, and watched the spectre of its own nuclear threshold limit what it could militarily achieve.

India’s reputation: shredded

India came into this thinking it would write the story. It did not. The Pahalgam false flag, the latest in a long line of manufactured crises designed to wage war against Pakistan, fell apart the moment the world started asking questions. The military campaign meant to showcase Indian airpower instead produced confirmed aircraft losses, a humiliating ceasefire request, and a global debate about everything wrong with the IAF. Then came the final indignity. President Trump announced the ceasefire on social media, casually placing India and Pakistan side by side as equals on the world stage. New Delhi had wanted quiet American backing. What it got was a Prime Minister who could not bring himself to mention the United States even once in his national address. That silence told the world everything India refused to say out loud.

India’s reputation took a battering it has not recovered from. Pakistan’s has never been higher.

What we owe them tonight

Tonight is not merely an anniversary. It is an accounting.

Every officer who stared down a radar screen knowing what flew toward him. Every pilot who climbed into the dark understanding that 240 million people sat behind them. Every engineer, every ground crew member, every analyst who had spent thankless years building the kill chain, sharpening the doctrine, perfecting the situational awareness that made the difference between a nation defended and a nation overrun. They were not found wanting.

Tonight, the nation pays tribute to every member of Pakistan Air Force, for their professionalism, their sacrifice, their untiring efforts, and the exceptional operational focus that remained pivotal to the historical defence of Pakistan’s airspace.

The message going forward

Pakistan did not choose this confrontation. It never does. This is a country that has spent decades absorbing pressure, extending olive branches, and calling for dialogue even when dialogue was met with contempt. Its Armed Forces are not built for conquest. They are built for protection, shaped by a strategic culture that is mature enough to know that war is the failure of everything that came before it. Every exercise, every modernisation, every hour of preparation is an investment in the hope that it will never have to be used. But Pakistan has also learned, through hard experience, that peace without honour is not peace at all. That a country which cannot defend its dignity has no dignity left to speak of. So when we say Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, understand what that actually means. It means we will always choose peace. It also means we will never beg for it.

Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully cognizant of the evolving geopolitical environment and the aggressive capability pursuits of adversarial forces. They are more focused than ever, investing in critical capabilities, advanced technologies and the professional excellence required for tomorrow’s battlespace. Any hostile design against Pakistan will be countered with even greater strength, precision and resolve, far stronger than what was witnessed by the adversary during Marka-e-Haq, Insha’Allah.

What Pakistan demonstrated that night was not its ceiling. It was its floor.

Pakistan Air Force is, and Insha’Allah will remain, Second to None, worthy of being the symbol of pride, strength and confidence for this great nation.

Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad.