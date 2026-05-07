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What Really Happened During India's So-Called Operation Sindoor? One Year of Marka-e-Haq

  • By DJ Kamal Mustafa
    • -
  • May 07, 2026
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What Really Happened During India's So-Called Operation Sindoor? One Year of Marka-e-Haq
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