India outplay Pakistan to reach U18 Hockey Asia Cup final

India booked a place in the final of the U18 Asia Cup final following a 5-3 win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the second semi-final at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The thrilling encounter saw many ups and downs, with India eventually prevailing in the final moments of the game.

India were awarded a penalty stroke after a review by Pakistan failed to overturn the on-field decision. Purti Ashish Tani made no mistake from the spot in the 12th minute to give the Blue Shirts an early lead.

The Men in Blue capitalized on a penalty stroke after Pakistan failed a review in the first quarter. Purti Ashish Tani pierced the nets to give his side a lead in the 11th minute.

The Green Shirts bounced back after creating multiple chances with penalty corners. But it was Adeel who leveled the scoreline in the 26th minute with a brilliant left-handed reverse flick.

India again took the lead in the third quarter despite Pakistan’s disciplined play. Ali Shahrukh managed to sneak through the goalkeeper’s legs to make it 2-1.

Soon after, Pakistan’s Muhammad Farhan Aslam gave a strong reply, converting the penalty corner into an equalizer in the 36th minute. At the end of the third quarter, Pakistan moved ahead with Uzair Ahmed’s drag flick doing the work.

The final quarter began with aggressive play from both sides, but Ashish Tani ensured his side did not lose the plot. He first scored a goal in the 47th minute, followed by a brace in the 52nd and 55th minutes, to help his side reach the summit clash.

India will now play Japan in the final of the U18 Hockey Asia Cup on Saturday.