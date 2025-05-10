Sonakshi Sinha labels Indian news channels ‘a joke’

web analytics
Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha labelled Indian news channels ‘a joke’ for their irresponsible reporting, ‘sensationalising war’.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonakshi Sinha called out the Indian media for their overly dramatised and sensationalised reporting of war, fuelling the tensions between India and Pakistan during this time of political unrest.

“Our news channels are a joke! I’m so done with these over dramatized visuals and sound effects, the screaming and shouting,” she wrote. “What are you’ll doing?”

“Just do your job, report facts as they are. Stop sensationalizing WAR and creating panic on people who are anyway anxious for gods sake,” Sinha urged the media outlets and advised, “People just find a reliable news source and stick to that.. stop watching this garbage in the name of news.”India-Pakistan tension: Sonakshi Sinha calls their news channel joke

Notably, her remarks came in response to the Indian Ministry of Defence’s advisory, issued to the media channels and digital platforms, against the live coverage and real-time reporting of defence operations, on that source-based sensitive information, which it warned can endanger lives.

Read More: LIVE: Pakistan launches ‘Bunyan ul Marsoos’ military operation against India, hitting multiple strategic installations

