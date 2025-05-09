Dania Enwer calls for boycott of Indian artists

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, actor Dania Enwer calls for a complete boycott of Indian artists.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, popular drama actor Dania Enwer urged fans to completely boycott those Bollywood celebrities, celebrating India’s attacks on six different locations in Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of at least 31 civilians and significant casualties earlier this week, fuelling anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistani sentiment.

In a text post on the social platform, the ‘Tamasha’ alum wrote, “We need to unfollow and block all Indian artists.”

“Stop supporting them in the name of art while all of them are posting in favour of Operation Shindoor against Pakistan,” she urged.

Moreover, actor Zahid Ahmed also criticised Indian artists and advised his fellows against unequal cultural exchanges across the border, in the name of art.

“War or no war, one thing should be clear moving forward. As long as this hateful butcher leads their country and their artists resonate the same hate, instead of aspiring to work with them, our artists should feel disgust at the thought of being associated with such mentalities,” wrote the ‘Besharam’ actor on Instagram.

“Enough of this BS that art has no boundaries, they have clearly defined the boundaries and crossed them,” he added.

