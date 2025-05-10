web analytics
37.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 10, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Hira Mani blasts Kangana Ranaut after anti-Pakistan remarks

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Popular actor Hira Mani hit back at Bollywood diva turned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s anti-Pakistan comments with a savage reply.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Hira Mani stood by her country and gave a befitting response to actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, after she compared Pakistanis to cockroaches and terrorists and called for a complete wipeout of the country from the world map.

In response to Ranaut’s anti-Pakistan comments, which read, “Bloody cockroaches… creepy, nasty nation full of terrorists. should be wiped out from the world map only,” the Pakistani celebrity wrote, “Tujhey bilkul sahi laat maari hai Hrithik ne aur kaam waam tere paas hai nahi chipkali kahin ki. Pakistan se tou tujhey gaalian parti hi hain, India bhi sahi tujhey side pe rakhta hai (Hrithik [Roshan] was right with what he did to you. You are anyway out of work, and while you get bashed by Pakistanis, Indians don’t like you much either).”

The ‘Do Bol’ actor further labelled Ranaut ‘Chipkali (lizard)’ and reminded her of Pakistan’s armed forces’ response to India’s unprovoked aggression, Operation Bunyan Um Marsoos, launched in the early hours of Saturday.

Read More: LIVE: Pakistan launches ‘Bunyan ul Marsoos’ military operation against India, hitting multiple strategic installations

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.