India’s RAW behind Lahore’s Johar Town blast, says NSA Moeed Yusuf

LAHORE: National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that India was behind the Johar Town blast in Lahore as Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani shared the findings of the investigations from suspects involved in the act, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

Moeed Yusuf while addressing the presser said that the Lahore blast was sponsored by India and the person who managed the entire act was linked to RAW.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The mastermind of the Johar Town blast belongs to RAW,” the NSA said adding that India is involved in terrorist acts against the country.

He said that the day the Johar Town blast occurred, a simultaneous cyberattack took place at the investigation infrastructure of the country.

“Other than the call records, we have the data on bank account in India used by handlers to transfer money for the bomb blast,” he said adding that a third country was used to transfer money to the orchestrators of the blast.

Read More: HOSTILE INTELLIGENCE AGENCY BEHIND LAHORE BLAST, REVEALS CM BUZDAR

Moeed Yusuf said that the prime minister has given clear instructions to expose the Indian hand in terrorist attacks in Pakistan and utilize all legal and other resources to pursue the case globally and expose the real face of the neighbouring country.

We have concrete evidence of Indian involvement in the Johar Town blast, he reiterated.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani’s briefing

IG Punjab Inam Ghani said that the CTD investigated the matter within 16 hours and arrested Peter Paul David who arranged a vehicle for the blast with a tempered engine plate.

“Those who sold out the vehicle are also under our custody,” he said adding that they have all evidence linking David to the Lahore blast. “Eid Gul, an Afghan origin man, carried out reconnaissance multiple times in the targeted area,” he said adding that later he and his wife prepared the vehicle for the blast.

“Eid Gul parked the vehicle fitted with 20-kilogram explosives in Johar Town,” the IG Punjab said adding that the bomb was fitted in the manner that no parts of the vehicle could be extracted from it.

Inam Ghani said that they have arrested all suspects in Pakistan and also have the call and bank records of their handlers operating from abroad.