India releases 1,85,000 cusecs water into Ravi River

LAHORE: India has released 1,85,000 cusecs of water into Ravi River, as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high flood alert, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Indian river authorities have released 1,85,000 cusecs of water into Ravi River from Ujh Barrage,” PDMA has said in its alert.

Last year, the Indian authorities had released 1,73,000 cusecs of water into the river, PDMA said.

“Last year one-third of the water released by India, around 60,000 cusecs had reached Jassar,” according to the PDMA. “Which had surged the water level (in Ravi at gauging point), to low level,” PDMA pointed out.

“A water flow of 65,000 cusecs is expected to arrive within 20 to 24 hours. The districts adjacent to Ravi should keep their alert to tackle any emergency situation,” PDMA advised.

The district administrations should set up relief camps in low lying vulnerable areas and remain prepared with machinery and teams for rescue and relief operations, the disaster management authority cautioned.

Chenab River

The water level in Chenab River being surged at Qadirabad Headworks with 79,064 cusecs inflow and 48,064 cusecs outflow recorded.

The water inflow in Chenab at Marala Headworks has been recorded 1,14,230 cusecs, while outflow remained 98,430 cusecs, while at Khanki Headworks, 83,740 cusecs inflow and 76,736 cusecs outflow recorded.