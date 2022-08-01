India releases 2,00,000 cusecs of flood water in Ravi

LAHORE/SUKKUR: India has released 2,00,000 cusecs of flood water in Ravi, which will reach Pakistan on Monday, as the Flood Forecasting Division (FFC) has apprehended extreme high flood in the river, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s Indus Water Commissioner has contacted with his Indian counterpart and sought detail of the water released in Ravi in a letter. “How much water will reach in Pakistan in the water flow released in Ravi river,” Pakistan’s water commissioner asked.

According to sources, no response yet received of Pakistan’s letter from India.

India has released 2,00,000 cusecs of flood water in Ravi, which will likely to turn into extreme high flood in the river, Flood Forecasting Division has apprehended.

“The flood could submerge hundreds of acres land in Lahore, Shekhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khaniwal and Multan,” the FFC said.

It is to be mentioned here that India had recently also released 2,25,000 cusecs water in Chenab river.

It is to be mentioned here that the water level surging in Indus River at various points.

Indus river has been in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur barrage, officials said.

As per the figures shared by authorities, the inflow of river water at Tarbela has been measured 2,97,000 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,43,000 cusecs. The inflow at Kalabagh has been measured 2,87,287 cusecs, while the outflow is 2,83,488 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Chashma has been measured 3,75,755 cusecs and the outflow has been 3,67,755 cusecs, while the inflow of water at Taunsa Barrage has been 3,35,972 cusecs, and the outflow recorded 3,28,972 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Guddu Barrage has been measured 3,32,469 cusecs and the outflow 3,03,629 cusecs, while the inflow of river at Sukkur Barrage has been 2,77,830 cusecs, and the discharge recorded 2,36,730 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kotri Barrage in downstream has been measured 1,54,349 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 1,27,474 cusecs.

The katcha area between Guddu and Sukkur barrages has submerged due to upsurge in water level of the river. The land link of several villages has been severed in the riverine area and the local administration has issued directives for shifting the people from katcha area to safer places.

