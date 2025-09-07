Flood threat looms as India releases more water into Sutlej

India has released additional water into the Sutlej River, raising concerns of another major flood surge in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

India has been continuously violating the Indus Waters Treaty by releasing water into Pakistani rivers.

Due to what has been described as India’s “water aggression,” authorities fear a new wave of flooding in the river.

A high flood alert has been issued downstream of Harike and Ferozepur barrages.

According to reports, the Indian High Commissioner has officially informed Islamabad about the flood alert.

According to PDMA, strong monsoon showers are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Gujranwala.

Rainfall is also predicted in Lahore, Gujrat, Sialkot, and several other cities during the same period.

Read more: PDMA issues high flood alert for Sutlej, Chenab rivers

Between September 7 and 9, there is a risk of flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan, PDMA spokesperson warned.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ministry of Water Resources has notified all chief secretaries and other relevant institutions to remain vigilant.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces.

The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.