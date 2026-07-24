India releases water into Chenab river as flood risk rises in Pakistan

LAHORE: India has released water into the River Chenab without prior intimation to Pakistan, causing water levels to rise at several points along the river, according to Pakistani officials.

The Flood Forecasting Division said water flow at Head Trimmu in Jhang reached 148,000 cusecs on Friday, adding that the flood water released from India was expected to reach the area later in the day.

Irrigation authorities said the flood water was currently passing through Chiniot, where water flow in the Chenab River was recorded at 236,000 cusecs, resulting in a high-level flood situation.

According to the Punjab Irrigation Department, the opening of all gates of India’s Salal Dam has significantly increased water flow in the Chenab River, raising concerns of flooding in several areas of Pakistan.

The department said high-level flooding was being recorded at Head Khanki, Qadirabad and Lahore’s Head Marala, while medium-level flooding was reported at Head Marala and Balloki, as well as in the Basantar stream in Narowal.

Low-level flooding was reported at Tarbela, Chashma, Mangla, Nowshera, Chiniot Bridge and Dhek stream, according to water authorities. Water levels at Tarbela and Mangla dams were recorded at 1,519.11 feet and 1,183.90 feet, respectively.

Officials said water levels at Head Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad, Mangla, Lahri and Balloki were continuing to rise, prompting relevant agencies to begin emergency preparations to deal with any possible situation.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal accused India of deliberately releasing excess water from dams without timely warnings.

Read more: Pakistan retains ‘all options’ against India’s Chenab-Beas water diversion project: FO

“India has started using water as a weapon and has caused widespread flooding in Punjab,” Iqbal said, calling the release of floodwater the “worst example of water aggression” and claiming it threatened lives, property and livelihoods.

Meanwhile, according to a Reuters report, at least 82 people have died after heavy rains affected northeastern India, Pakistan and Afghanistan this week, with flooding causing widespread damage to farmland, infrastructure and public facilities.