India releases water into Sutlej, PDMA issues river flood alert

LAHORE: India has released water into Sutlej River from Pong Dam built over the River Beas as PDMA has issued alert about flooding in rivers.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert about flooding in Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum rivers as well as off taking drains and streams of these rivers ahead of another monsoon spell from August 13.

The PDMA has issued low flood alert in Sutlej River.

Flood Forecasting Division has cautioned against likely low flood at Ganda Singh Wala headworks during next 72 hours.

An upsurge in Sutlej water level being witnessed as the river flow has reached to 29,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala.

Fresh monsoon spell from August 13 could enhance water level in major rivers of Punjab, a spokesman of PDMA said.

The disaster management authority has directed the divisional and district administrations and concerned departments to keep alert ahead of the fresh spell of rainfall.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has also advised general public to follow the issued safety measures.

India had recently released water into Chenab River suddenly, which surged the water level in the river to 1,66,796 cusecs at Qadir Abad.

Flooding in the river feared to affect several villages in the vicinity of Jalalpur Bhattian.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said that India’s sudden water release into Chenab, increased the river water level to medium flood at Marala headworks.

The river water flow has surged to 1,76,000 cusecs at the Head Marala, the FFD stated while apprehending further surge in the water flow in Chenab.