India rest Bumrah for one-off Test against Afghanistan

India have rested pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a one-off Test against Afghanistan next month as the selectors announced the squad on Tuesday.

Concerns have been raised on the workload management of the 32-year-old Bumrah, who plays all three formats for India and is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

All-rounder Jadeja picked up a niggle in the IPL and will also not be in the squad for the match in New Chandigarh.

Shubman Gill will lead the 15-man squad with KL Rahul replacing Rishabh Pant as vice-captain for the Test, which starts on June 6.

“We want him to become the best Test player that he has always been,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said of Pant’s removal as Test vice-captain.

“I don’t think there is any concern with his spot in the Test team. I think he is one of our main batters in that line-up.”

Left-arm spinners Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey, as well as Punjab pace bowler Gurnoor Brar, received maiden call-ups to the Test squad.

Veteran batter Virat Kohli, who has quit Test and T20 internationals, makes the one-day squad for the three matches against Afghanistan that follows the Test.

Former captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have also been named in the ODI squad but their selections are subject to fitness.

Pant misses out on a place in the ODI squad, also led by Gill.

The three ODIs will be played on June 14, 17 and 20.

Test squad: Shubman Gill (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-capt), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel.

ODI squad: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.