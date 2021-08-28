Robbers attack 65-year-old man; heart-wrenching video goes viral

New Delhi: A 65-year-old man came under a vicious attack during a robbery incident in India’s capital New Delhi.

A security camera footage showed Ram Niwas walking on a road before getting assaulted by two men.

They were torturing the victim before running away with his bag.

Delhi police is reported to have said that the incident took place at around 3.30 am when Ram Niwas, was returning home.

“When he was entering the street that leads to his house, two men came from behind and choked him. One of them snatched his bag,” a senior police officer told Indian Express.

An investigation of the incident is underway. Police have filed an FIR but the suspects remain at large.

Also Read: Two held for torturing sister over asking for share in property