India says it has administered 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines

NEW DELHI: India health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has confirmed Thursday the country has administered a billion doses of Covid-19, ARY News learned.

“Congratulations India!” said the health minister in his tweet today.

Earlier yesterday, when 998.5 million doses had been administere, Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter, “The country is close to making a vaccine century.”

“To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the countrymen that those who are yet to be vaccinated, by getting vaccinated immediately,” he said to Indian shortly before the target was achieved earlier today.

With a billion of them vaccinated, the country has vaccinated over 70 per cent of its population.

US lays out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11

Separately yesterday, the Biden administration outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of kids ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is approved for younger children, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season.

It is working to set up vaccination clinics in more than 100 children’s hospital systems nationwide as well as doctor’s offices, pharmacies and potentially schools, it said.

If Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s vaccine wins wider approval, the plan would ensure “it is quickly distributed and made conveniently and equitably available to families across the country,” the White House said in a statement, noting regulators will independently weigh approval.

