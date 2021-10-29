India: School principal hangs student upside from building

A school principal in India was taken into custody after a picture of him hanging a student upside-down from the first floor of its building as punishment went viral, according to a report by an Indian news agency.

The image sees the man in the Uttar Pradesh state named Manoj Vishwakarma hanging the class two student Sonu Yadav by his legs in front of his schoolmates.

The report mentioned that the principal got angry with the student’s behaviour while eating and wanted to teach him a lesson. He pulled him after the student started screaming and asking for his forgiveness.

This teacher also seems to have been inspired by #Godse: In a school in #Mirzapur-Ahraura, #uttarpradesh student studying in class 2nd did mischief, then the teacher grabbed his feet and hanged him from the building. pic.twitter.com/9whomOUHaN — Abhayjit singh(अभयजीत सिंह) (@abhayjitsandhu) October 28, 2021

The netizens were appalled by his behaviour and asked for his suspension.

Need to suspend him immediately. — pkmadhavan (@madhavan567) October 29, 2021

Churns my stomach to see that photo of the principal hanging that child from the feet from the first floor in UP. Is it too much to expect him to be arrested. — 𝚊𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚊 (@Aparna) October 29, 2021

This is really shameful. Please be kind to your students and encourage them for education rather than doing this nonsense.

Additionally, I believe that we cannot teach any student a single lesson with fear of stick.https://t.co/Ywi6wV1PDQ — Shareef Nawaz 🇮🇳 (@ShareefNawazAlg) October 29, 2021

He was later arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act, according to police.

The student’s father, speaking with a news agency, said that his principal put his son’s life in danger with his disturbing behaviour.

“My son had only gone to eat gol gappa with the other kids and they were being a little naughty,” he was quoted saying in the report. “For this, the principal meted out such a punishment which could have endangered my son’s life.”

However, Vishwakarma blamed the father responsible for his behaviour.

“Sonu is very mischievous… he bites children, he also bites teachers. His father asked us to correct him. So, we tried to scare him. He was hung upside down from the upper floor for fear,” he said.