India sink Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup clash

Deepti Sharma claimed a sensational five-wicket haul after Smriti Mandhana struck a fluent half-century as India Women opened their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a comprehensive 64-run victory over Pakistan Women at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Defending a challenging total of 170-6, India bundled Pakistan out for 106 in 17 overs to secure a commanding win in the latest chapter of the India Women vs Pakistan Women rivalry.

Pakistan began their chase positively, with openers Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza putting together a brisk 38-run stand. Muneeba led the early charge, taking advantage of the powerplay and keeping India’s bowlers under pressure.

However, all-rounder Deepti Sharma triggered a collapse when she removed Gull Feroza for 12 off nine deliveries, including two boundaries. The breakthrough shifted momentum firmly in India’s favour.

Muneeba and Ayesha Zafar attempted to rebuild and guided Pakistan beyond the 50-run mark, but Deepti struck again to dismiss Ayesha for 12, leaving Pakistan at 53-2 in the seventh over.

The wickets continued to tumble as spinner Shree Charani joined the attack. She dismissed Saira Jabeen for two before Pakistan suffered another major setback when Muneeba, their top scorer, was run out for 41 off 35 balls after hitting five fours.

Pakistan’s hopes faded further when captain Fatima Sana fell without scoring, while Natalia Pervaiz managed just seven runs before becoming another victim of India’s disciplined bowling attack.

Charani continued her impressive spell by removing Rameen Shamim for four, while Deepti returned to devastating effect, dismissing Aliya Riaz and Tasmia Rubab before Nashra Sandhu became the final wicket to fall.

Deepti finished with remarkable figures of 5-10 from four overs, one of the standout bowling performances of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 so far. Charani provided excellent support with three wickets, while Shafali Verma also chipped in with a dismissal.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana laid the foundation for India’s total with a superb 68 off 44 deliveries, featuring nine fours and two sixes.

India endured a shaky start when Shafali Verma, after hitting the first ball of the match for six, was dismissed by Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal in the opening over. Jemimah Rodrigues also fell cheaply for one to Tasmia Rubab, leaving India struggling at 18-2.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur then joined Mandhana in a crucial rebuilding effort. The pair shared a match-defining 91-run partnership, steering India past 100 and placing Pakistan’s bowlers under sustained pressure.

Mandhana registered her 34th T20I half-century before Rameen Shamim eventually ended her impressive innings. Harmanpreet contributed a valuable 36 off 35 deliveries before becoming one of Fatima Sana’s two wickets.

Late acceleration from wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh proved decisive. She smashed 34 off just 17 balls, including five fours and a six, while Deepti remained unbeaten on 12 as India surged to 170-6.

For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana claimed two wickets each, while Tasmia Rubab and Rameen Shamim took one apiece.

The victory gives India Women a strong start in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, while Pakistan Women will need a quick response in their remaining group-stage fixtures.