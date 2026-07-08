India slump to record T20I defeat against England

India suffered their worst ever T20 defeat, in terms of runs, as they slumped to a mammoth 125-run loss to England at Trent Bridge on Tuesday after being blown away by fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue.

England posted 201-7, with Phil Salt making 70 and T20 world champions India only just bettered the opener’s score as they collapsed to 76 all out inside 12 overs.

Archer and Tongue were simply too much for India to handle, both quicks clocking more than 90 mph (145 kmh)on the speed gun, as they ripped through the tourists’ top-order with the new ball.

Tongue finished with career-best figures of 4-28 and Archer 3-29 as England went 2-0 up in the series, with two to play, following a wash-out in the opener.

Tuesday’s result comfortably surpassed India’s record run-loss in a T20, an 80-run defeat by New Zealand at Wellington in 2019 and came hot on the heels of their recent shock 2-0 series reverse against Ireland in Belfast that preceded their tour of England.