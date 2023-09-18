Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma rested as India tests bench for Australia ODIs

India selectors on Monday rested captain Rohit Sharma and batting superstar Virat Kohli from the 15-member squad for the first two ODIs against visitors Australia.

Veteran Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar, both off-spinners and handy lower-order batters, have been included in the squad in a sign that they may be back in contention for the home ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in October.

India have also rested left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Axar Patel, who is recovering after an injury scare in the recently concluded Asia Cup tournament in Sri Lanka.

Both Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, who are part of the Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, will return along with all other regulars for the third and final ODI against Australia.

Rohit Sharma told journalists that it was important to test their bench strength in the bilateral series starting this Friday before the all-important ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 when they will have to travel extensively across India.

KL Rahul, who recently returned from a long injury layoff, will lead the Indian side against Australia in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

Coming 🆙 next 👉 #INDvAUS Here are the #TeamIndia squads for the IDFC First Bank three-match ODI series against Australia 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Jl7bLEz2tK — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2023

India squad (first two ODIs): KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, and Washington Sundar.

Squad (third ODI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Ravichandran Ashwin, and Washington Sundar.