India to consider engaging in development projects in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: India will consider engaging in development projects in Afghanistan in the near future, India’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, despite the lack of diplomatic relations.

The statement followed a meeting between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai.

India’s Foreign Ministry said in its statement that “Both sides discussed India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, bilateral issues and security situation in the region”.

India reiterated its commitment to continue to provide humanitarian & development assistance to the Afghan people.

The two sides also discussed the strengthening of sports (cricket) cooperation, which is highly valued by the young generation of Afghanistan. It was also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

Read More: Pakistan sugar exports to Afghanistan surge by 3473pc

According to the statement, “The Afghan side underlined its sensitivities to India’s security concerns. The two sides agreed to remain in touch and continue regular contacts at various levels”.

“In response to the request from the Afghan side, India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees,” the statement said.

India has so far dispatched several shipments consisting of wheat, medicines, COVID vaccines, and winter clothing to Afghanistan.

Notably, India does not recognise the Taliban government which seized power in 2021 and closed its own embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control that year

Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi was closed in November 2023 after diplomats appointed by the Afghan government ousted by the Taliban failed to secure visa extensions from their Indian hosts.

