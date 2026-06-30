India using river water as weapon: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change, Musadik Malik has said that the core issue is not shortage or excess of water, actual issue is control over the water flow.

Pakistan’s climate change minister was addressing a seminar over the Indus Water Treaty in Islamabad.

“We witness scarcity of water at Maralla Headworks on a day, while on the next day flooding comes from India,” minister said.

He said, “around 6,000 people have died, and thousands suffered injuries because of India, people in such huge numbers even not died in wars.”

“It is not an environmental problem, it is the matter of justice,” he further said. “The actual issue has been using the water as weapon,” he said.

“If a robust Indus Water Treaty could not sustain than no treaty of the world would remain intact,” Musadik Malik said.

“But India is refusing to accept decisions over the matter. If this treaty doomed to failure, every upstream country would halt flow of rivers to downstream country,” he said. “It is not an issue of Pakistan, but it is related to the whole world,” emphasizing gravity of the issue the climate change minister added.