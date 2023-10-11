World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss; opt to bat first against India

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan have won the toss and have decided to bat first in their World Cup 2023 clash here at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

India had their confidence boosted with last match victory against Australia where their star players performed after initial hiccups while Afghanistan team, who lost their first match against Bangladesh, are known for upsetting stronger sides.

LIVE SCORE 28/0 OVERS 6

INDIA PLAYING XI

ROHIT SHARMA

ISHAN KISHAN

VIRAT KOHLI

SHREYAS IYER

KL RAHUL

HARDIK PANDYA

RAVINDRA JADEJA

SHARDUL THAKUR

JASPRIT BUMRAH

KULDEEP YADAV

MOHAMMED SIRAJ

AFGHANISTAN PLAYING XI

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ

IBRAHIM ZADRAN

RAHMAT SHAH

HASHMAT SHAHIDI

NAJIB ZADRAN

MOHAMMAD NABI

AZMAT OMARZAI

RASHID KHAN

MUJEEB UR RAHMAN

NAVEEN-UL-HAQ

FAZAL FAROOQI

Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Live on ARY ZAP

A-Sports is telecasting the World Cup 2023 live on TV in Pakistan, alternatively you can watch the livestream on ARY ZAP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)



More to follow…