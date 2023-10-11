World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss; opt to bat first against India

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan have won the toss and have decided to bat first in their World Cup 2023 clash here at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
India had their confidence boosted with last match victory against Australia where their star players performed after initial hiccups while Afghanistan team, who lost their first match against Bangladesh, are known for upsetting stronger sides.
LIVE SCORE
28/0
OVERS 6
INDIA PLAYING XI
ROHIT SHARMA
ISHAN KISHAN
VIRAT KOHLI
SHREYAS IYER
KL RAHUL
HARDIK PANDYA
RAVINDRA JADEJA
SHARDUL THAKUR
JASPRIT BUMRAH
KULDEEP YADAV
MOHAMMED SIRAJ
AFGHANISTAN PLAYING XI
RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ
IBRAHIM ZADRAN
RAHMAT SHAH
HASHMAT SHAHIDI
NAJIB ZADRAN
MOHAMMAD NABI
AZMAT OMARZAI
RASHID KHAN
MUJEEB UR RAHMAN
NAVEEN-UL-HAQ
FAZAL FAROOQI
Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Live on ARY ZAP
A-Sports is telecasting the World Cup 2023 live on TV in Pakistan, alternatively you can watch the livestream on ARY ZAP.
For our complete World Cup 2023- India coverage, visit this page.
View this post on Instagram
More to follow…