ICC World Cup 2023: India set Netherlands a mammoth 411-run target

India set the Netherlands a mammoth 411-run target after Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul’s blistering centuries in the 45th ICC World Cup 2023 match being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru.

Indian opening batters, Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill built a solid partnership and posted 100 runs inside 12 overs until the fall of the first wicket including Gill’s astonishing inning of 51 off 32 balls.

Virat Kohli scored 51 off 56 with Shreyas Iyer – not out 128 off 94 – who later along with KL Rahul – 102 off 64 – added a total of 230 to the scoreboard.

KL Rahul completed his hundred in 62 balls, making it the fastest hundred by an Indian batter in the ODI World Cups, meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer reached the landmark in 84 balls.

Rahul got out on the penultimate ball of the innings as he was caught by Sybrand Engelbrecht at deep square-leg after playing a blistering knock of 102 runs off 64 balls, featuring 11 boundaries and four sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav took the strike on the final ball of the innings and added two runs as the Indian innings ended at 410-4 from their allocated 50 overs.

Iyer remained unbeaten at 128 runs from 94 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Bas de Leede took two wickets at the cost of 82 runs in his 10-over spell, whereas, Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe grabbed one wicket each.

This is India’s fourth-highest ODI total and second-highest total in the ODI World Cup. Their highest ODI total is 418-5 against West Indies, while in World Cup they scored 413-5 against Bermuda in 2007.

This was the fourth instance in ODI cricket where five batters from the same crossed the 50-run mark in an innings and the first time in a World Cup game.