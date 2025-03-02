web analytics
Sunday, March 2, 2025
New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first against India

DUBAI: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the final group-stage game of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.

The two sides have already qualified for the semi-finals, having won their two respective games against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

While reports had earlier said that Rohit Sharma would be given rest for the game, he came out for the toss, confirming he recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained during their game against Pakistan.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand Playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke.

Both sides entered Champions Trophy 2025 on the back of strong performances as New Zealand won the tri-nation ODI series in Pakistan against the hosts and South Africa.

India continued their winning streak from a home ODI series victory against England to consecutive victories in the Champions Trophy 2025 group stage against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

