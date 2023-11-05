Virat Kohli’s record ton leads India to 326 against South Africa

KOLKATA: Star batter Virat Kohli marked his 35th birthday with his second century of the tournament as India posted a formidable 326 against South Africa in the 37th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 101 contained 10 fours and left him level with Indian great Sachin Tendulkar on 49 one-day international hundreds as he continued his superb form by taking his tally past 500 runs in the tournament.

SCORE

INDIA 326/5 50 OVERs

South Africa (Yet to Bat)

The right-handed batter dropped anchor in a third-wicket partnership of 134 with Iyer, who made 77 with seven fours and two sixes, before getting to his ton in the 49th over after India went past 300 runs on a slow Kolkata wicket.

India elected to bat first after winning the toss and took advantage of some wayward pace bowling by Marco Jansen to make a blazing start but skipper Rohit Sharma fell for a 24-ball 40 as he looked to launch first-change Kagiso Rabada over mid-off.

After reaching 91-1 in the powerplay, the hosts lost opener Shubman Gill (23) to an unplayable delivery from Keshav Maharaj in the 11th over as South Africa brought the run-rate under control with spin.

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD:

Overall ODIs: Matches 90, South Africa 57, India 37, NR 3

ODI World Cup: Matches 5, South Africa 3, India 2