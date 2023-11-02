World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to field first against India

MUMBAI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and have elected to field first in Match 33 of ICC World Cup 2023 here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This is a must-win clash for Sri Lanka if they wish to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

India are flying high as the only undefeated side after six comprehensive triumphs and are sitting pretty in top spot on the standings and on the brink of locking in their place in the knockout stage.

Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Live on ARY ZAP

A seventh consecutive victory will ensure India are part of the pointy end of the tournament and allow them to fine-tune their line-up while also eyeing a first-place finish.

Sri Lanka were tipped to be one of the surprise packets of the tournament after powering into the final of the recent Asia Cup on home soil, though the crushing loss to India in that decider will surely remain in the back of their minds.

The 1996 champions were bundled out for only 50 when batting first in that match as Mohammed Siraj took 6/21, while India raced to the target in only 6.1 overs and with all 10 wickets in hand.