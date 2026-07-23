India weaponizes flood situation: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party leader Sherry Rehman has said on Thursday that weaponizing flood situation has been evidence of the Indian water aggression.

Senator Sherry Rehman in a statement said that India threatens to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, while releases floodwater towards Pakistan. “India has posed threat to Pakistanis with flooding by opening gates of Salal Dam”, she said.

Sherry Rehman said that the river water should be tackled with responsibility, “India’s irresponsible water policy could pose threat to regional peace”.

“India’s failure in providing timely information about the river water flow has become a formidable challenge, Senator Rehman said. “Indian violations of the Indus Water Treaty creating an uncertain situation”.

The neighboring country’s actions have created apprehensions over Pakistan’s irrigation system and agriculture sector, Rehman said.

“Any shortage or excess of water in Chenab River could affect the canal system and hardships to farmers,” she said.

“India has not been allowed diverting the water of western rivers to other catchment areas or build water reservoirs,” Sherry Rehman said.

Chenab irrigates hundreds of thousands of acres of agriculture land in Punjab, any change in water flow could have adverse impact over crops, she said.

Pakistan’s farmers livelihood has linked with an organized flow of the river water, India’s uncertain water policy increasing threats for agriculture, Senator Rehman said.

She urged for a responsible use of water resources instead of using them for political pressure.

“India would have to comply the water agreements,” Pakistani senator stressed.