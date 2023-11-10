‘India wouldn’t want to face New Zealand in World Cup semis’

MUMBAI: Former England pacer Steve Harmison believes that New Zealand would be the one team that India wouldn’t want to face in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

An emphatic win over Sri Lanka put Kiwis on the cusp of facing the Men in Blue in the first semifinal in Mumbai.

New Zealand have a superior record against India in the World Cups, which is why Steve Harmison believes that the Blackcaps can end the Men in Blue’s unbeaten run in the ongoing mega event.

Notably, New Zealand thrashed India in the semi-final of World Cup 2019.

Speaking to an international cricket website, Harmison said you can never write off a quality side like New Zealand, adding that they’ve got character.

“Out of the three teams that are in the semi-finals with India, I’ve got a funny feeling that they are the one team that India wouldn’t want to play because they have character. They are all coming back to fitness,” said the former pacer.

Steve Harmison further said that the Indian players are used to playing in tough conditions and under pressure.

However, he reckoned the pressure of ICC knockouts and facing the Kiwis once again might take its toll on them despite being unbeaten so far.

“I wouldn’t say they are all in prime form. But on the big stage, India and New Zealand have been here before. All the pressure is now on India. Indian cricketers are used to playing under pressure so I don’t think that will harm them too much. If India had one side they didn’t want to play in the semi-final, it would be New Zealand,” he said.

India, Australia and South Africa have already booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals, while New Zealand has more-or-less cemented their spot, having registered 10 points in their nine group-stage matches.