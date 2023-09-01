Indian actor found dead at home; suicide suspected

Indian Malayalam actor, Aparna Nair was found dead at her home in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Malayalam cinema and TV actor, Aparna Nair was found dead at her Thiruvananthapuram residence in the capital of Kerala. She was 33.

According to the details quoted by the police officials, Nair, who has acted in a couple of movies and several TV serials, was found hanging inside her room at her home near Karamana, in the wee hours of Friday.

Reportedly, the incident took place around 7:30 p.m. yesterday, while the officials said that they were informed about the case by the private hospital after she was brought there. “We received the information from the hospital and have registered a case for unnatural death,” confirmed the police.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide with family issues being the reason behind the extreme step. An investigation into the alleged suicide case is underway.

Apart from her prominent work in Malayalam titles, Nair also appeared in a couple of Tamil and Telugu language films and an English music video ‘Celebrate Happiness’.

Nair is survived by her husband and two children.

